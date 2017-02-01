You are here

Nintendo plans to release 2 or 3 mobile games every year

Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 10:14

[TOKYO] Nintendo said on Wednesday it plans to release two or three mobile games every year, a day after the Japanese videogames maker disappointed investors with a one-third cut to its full-year operating profit outlook.

Nintendo President Tatsumi Kimishima also said at an annual business strategy briefing that 70 game makers are developing 100 titles for its Switch game console, which is to be launched in March.

Previously, the company said more than 50 game software makers were developing 80 titles for the console.

