You are here

Home > Technology

North Korean hackers hijack computers to mine cryptocurrencies

Tue, Jan 02, 2018 - 12:46 PM

BP_HACK_020118_40.jpg
North Korean hackers are hijacking computers to mine cryptocurrencies as the regime in Pyongyang widens its hunt for cash under tougher international sanctions.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] North Korean hackers are hijacking computers to mine cryptocurrencies as the regime in Pyongyang widens its hunt for cash under tougher international sanctions.

A hacking unit called Andariel seized a server at a South Korean company in the summer of 2017 and used it to mine about 70 Monero coins - worth about US$25,000 as of Dec. 29 - according to Kwak Kyoung-ju, who leads a hacking analysis team at the South Korean government-backed Financial Security Institute.

The case underscores the increasing appetite from cyber-attackers for digital currencies that are becoming a source of income for the Kim Jong Un regime. North Korea is accelerating its pursuit of cash abroad as the world tightens its stranglehold on its conventional sources of money with sanctions cutting oil supplies and other trade bans.

"Andariel is going after anything that generates cash these days," said Mr Kwak. "Dust gathered over time builds a mountain." The hackers may have seized other computers to mine cryptocurrencies and appear to prefer Monero because the currency is more focused on privacy and easier to hide and launder than bitcoin, Mr Kwak said, citing the analysis of the server. Andariel was able to take control of the server undetected by its operator, he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A cryptocurrency can be earned if a complex mathematical problem is solved, but it requires high-powered computers that often only corporations can afford. Not every company spends as much on protecting their computers from hackers. Yapian, the owner of bitcoin exchange Youbit, said in December it would close after getting breached.

Like bitcoin, Monero uses a network of miners to verify its trades. But it mixes multiple transactions to make it harder to trace the origin of funds, and adopts "dual-key stealth" addresses that make it difficult to pinpoint recipients.

South Korean investigators are looking at North Korea among their suspects. The country's hackers are increasing attacks on cryptocurrency exchanges in Seoul, security researcher FireEye Inc. said in September.  The U.S. has also blamed North Korea recently for the WannaCry ransomware attack that affected hundreds of thousands of ccomputers globally in 2017. Hackers demanded bitcoin in exchange for unlocking the files they had coded with malware. North Korea denies any role in cyber crimes.

The majority of attacks from North Korean hackers in the past year have focused on financial gain rather than government secrets, according to researchers dealing with them. The shift of focus may accelerate this year as the UN is stepping up its efforts to cut the flow of funds used by the regime to fuel its nuclear arms development.

"North Korean threats meant attacks on the government and national defense, but now they are looming very large over the private sector," Lee Dong-geun, chief analyst at the government-run Korea Internet Security Center in Seoul, said at a forum. "They are primarily after information for financial ends."

BLOOMBERG

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Technology

China's WeChat denies storing user chats

LeEco founder defies Chinese return order, sends family instead

Google Street View can predict how you will vote

Your mother's maiden name is not a secret

Time ripe for banks to adopt fintech solutions

How technology is transforming the San Francisco skyline

Editor's Choice

2017-10-20T093231Z_1974347008_RC120B609360_RTRMADP_3_EMERGING-SWF-INVESTMENT.JPG
Jan 2, 2018
BT Outlook 2018
Stocks

Consumer stocks favoured as Goldilocks works her charms

BT_20180102_HUEY_3243640.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
BT Outlook 2018
Real Estate

Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017

BT_20180102_YEO_3243754.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

NTUC Income's digital investment gathers steam

Most Read

1 Growing fears of bubbles after 2017's frothy exuberance
2 Nascent property recovery has legs, but en bloc fever likely to abate
3 Bitcoin starts a new year by tumbling, first time since 2015
4 Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017
5 Creative Technology unit files patent complaints against Nintendo, Asus and 6 other companies
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz_skyline_02012018.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore economy beats forecasts to expand 3.1% in Q4

Jan 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble sets final price for sale of American ethanol unit at US$18.1m

condo 19473194 .jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Real Estate

Private home prices stage first full-year growth since 2013: URA flash estimates

Jan 2, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, Oxley Holdings, KLW Holdings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening