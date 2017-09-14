You are here

Home > Technology

OECD criticises European plan to tax internet giants

Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 00:20

[PARIS] The OECD said Wednesday that a proposal by leading European nations to tax the revenues of US internet giants was at best an interim option until a global solution is found.

"A tax of revenue would be an interim solution," said Pascal Saint-Amans, director of the OECD's Centre for Tax Policy and Administration during a hearing at the French parliament.

France, Germany, Italy and Spain have adopted a common position to explore options compatible with EU law to tax internet giants based on the revenues they generate in their countries.

Big EU countries have become increasingly frustrated that internet giants such as Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google escape paying much in taxes by basing and often billing their operations through low-tax EU states such as Ireland.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Corporate taxes are based on profits, with each country setting its own rates, as well the base on which the tax is calculated.

Generally speaking, "taxes on revenues, they're daft" as they can result in loss-making firms being forced to pay, said Saint-Amans, citing the example of streaming film and TV platform Netflix, which is still posting losses as it expands and invests in producing content.

"You are going to tax loss-making firms? That will cause problems unless their there are mechanisms" to avoid doing so, he said.

Saint-Amans said he understood the motivation of the proposal's backers.

"Politically, I understand that it may be necessary, because there is no clear perspective on an agreement within a reasonable time," he told French lawmakers.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire last month complained that the OECD and European Commission were taking too much time to develop new methods to tax internet firms.

Several national authorities in the EU have opened up tax fights with Google and other internet giants.

A French court ruled in July that Google was not liable for 1.12 billion euros (S$2.05 billion) in taxes claimed by the state.

AFP
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Technology

AT&T opens iphone price war with buy-one-get-one-free offer

Hot stock: Venture surges 10% after CEO's purchase

Brokers' Take: DBS Group Research raises target price for Keppel DC Reit

Apple's Asian suppliers sink as pricey new iPhone underwhelms

Ex-Citi CEO Pandit says 30% of bank jobs at risk from technology

Apple unveils iPhone X with 3-D facial recognition, available in Singapore from $1,648 on Nov 3

Editor's Choice

file6vqkwbl2oic1j9sswjnn.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Banking & Finance

SIAS, Rajah & Tann seek MAS action on insurance for Singapore bonds

BT_20170913_KRDRAYCOTT13XT7A_3082560.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Real Estate

Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight

BT_20170913_SEFORMULA13_3082400.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Life & Culture

Perfect 10

Most Read

1 UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages
2 AIA's new firm 'luring hundreds of rival agents'
3 Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley
4 Hot Stock: SPH falls 3.7% on heavy trading
5 Possible deluge of used cars ahead but impact uncertain
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

halimah130917.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Government & Economy

Halimah Yacob declared president-elect after walkover victory

halimah.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

condo.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents dip 0.4% in August, rental volumes down 10.4%: SRX Property

Sep 13, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel DC Reit buys Dublin data centre for 66m euros

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening