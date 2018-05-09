You are here
Panel expects more women in board roles
Digitalisation will change the ways companies organise themselves, creating new roles that demand multi- disciplinary skills; women are keener learners, says panel
Singapore
WOMEN will occupy more board roles as digitalisation disrupts the way companies organise themselves, said panelists at a forum held in the Resorts World Sentosa Convention Centre on Tuesday.
In the discussion titled "Women Leadership in the Digital Economy", they offered
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg