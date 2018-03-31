You are here
Platforms like Grab, Go-Jek to drive next wave of economic growth
Their online reach is set to get wider even as Internet usage in South-East Asia is set to boom, says Stripe CFO
Singapore
COMMERCIAL platforms such as Grab, Carousell and Go-Jek will drive the next wave of global economic growth, according to Will Gaybrick, chief financial officer (CFO) at Stripe, one of the world's most valuable payments technology startups.
In a recent interview with The
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg