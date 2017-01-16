You are here
Prosecutors to decide on Monday whether to arrest Samsung heir
The prosecutors had planned to make the decision on Sunday, but legal deliberations took longer than expected
Seoul
SOUTH Korean prosecutors investigating a major influence-peddling scandal involving impeached President Park Geun-hye said they would decide on Monday whether to arrest the heir to the giant Samsung group over alleged bribery.
Lee Jae-Yong, Samsung Electronics vice-chairman
