Prosecutors to decide on Monday whether to arrest Samsung heir

The prosecutors had planned to make the decision on Sunday, but legal deliberations took longer than expected
Monday, January 16, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170116_KVSAM16_2692083.jpg
A protester sweeping an effigy of Mr Lee Jae-Yong outside Samsung's office building in Seoul on Friday. Mr Lee is accused of approving a decision to pay Choi to secure favourable decisions.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Seoul

SOUTH Korean prosecutors investigating a major influence-peddling scandal involving impeached President Park Geun-hye said they would decide on Monday whether to arrest the heir to the giant Samsung group over alleged bribery.

Lee Jae-Yong, Samsung Electronics vice-chairman

