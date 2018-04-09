You are here

Home > Technology

Rakuten's telecom plans are now real, but so are the costs

Mon, Apr 09, 2018 - 2:17 PM

[TAIPEI] Japanese e-commerce group Rakuten Inc got the go-ahead to build its own telecom outfit late Friday.

The Tokyo-based company was already operating a successful mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) business - where spectrum capacity is rented from other players - when it announced plans late last year to apply for its own bandwidth. Japanese regulators are set to provide Rakuten a slice of the 1.7Ghz band, with some conditions.

According to Japanese media, including Mag2News, Mobile Watch and noted industry outlet Tsutsumu's SmartPhone Times, the panel reviewing the application was adamant Rakuten stand by itself. That means building out its own network, and developing the technical capabilities to maintain a fully functioning telecom operation.

In other words, Rakuten won't be able to piggyback off other firms. To what extent the company was actually planning on developing its own infrastructure is up for debate.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Rakuten plans to save investment costs by leasing Tepco's infrastructure, such as transmission towers and utility poles," Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst Anthea Lai wrote last month, referring to Tokyo Electric Power Co. Leasing a pole to hang a transmitter on is one thing, digging up roads to lay cable is another. Rakuten will probably still sign roaming deals with incumbents, but there isn't much incentive for existing players to help a competitor.

Rakuten itself has said it will invest 200 billion yen (S$2.5 billion) in 2019, the first year of service, rising to 600 billion yen by 2025. That's barely a drop versus what NTT Docomo Inc, KDDI Corp and SoftBank Group Corp spend per year on capex, Bloomberg Intelligence data shows. Docomo, for example, spends in 12 months what Rakuten plans over seven years.

Admittedly, Rakuten's goal of 15 million subscribers is modest compared to the 75.7 million Docomo had at the end of December, but capital expenditure isn't linearly correlated to customer numbers.

I wrote back in December that Rakuten's plan isn't too crazy. If Amazon.com Inc decided to start a telecom firm, it wouldn't sound weird. But with regulators now being very clear on what they expect from Rakuten, the pressure's on to spend up.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Bloomberg LP and its owners.

BLOOMBERG

Technology

Xiaomi pushing for smartphone component suppliers to invest in India

Zuckerberg to face angry lawmakers as Facebook firestorm rages

Chinese AI startup SenseTime snags Alibaba, Temasek funding at record US$3b valuation

Forget the trade war. China wants to win the computing arms race

Asti-owned Catalist unit to buy a group of semiconductor companies for S$10m

Facebook's Zuckerberg to meet US lawmakers on Monday: sources

Editor's Choice

BT_20180409_GCCREDIT28_3384806.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asia focus fuels growth for Credit Suisse

file6zgdj8lyrdf133plh73u.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Transport

Lufthansa Group going digital in a big way

BT_20180409_ANGTOPLINE9_3385389.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Making room for renewable energy

Most Read

1 Uber-Grab deal: Uber app extended to April 15
2 Power generation sector crushed by massive overcapacity
3 Malaysia gears up for 'unpredictable' election with parliament's dissolution
4 Rebuilt house in Bin Tong Park sold for S$48m
5 Six arrested on suspicion of Berlin half marathon plot
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

C&W_United Mansion_1.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Real Estate

United Mansion in Siglap up for collective sale with S$98m reserve price

Apr 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

MindChamps to set up preschool investment fund with Temasek unit

Apr 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bank of China, ICBC join 7 other banks offering PayNow in Singapore

Apr 9, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: LTC Corp, Keppel, Asti, Alliance Mineral, Perennial, Sinopipe

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening