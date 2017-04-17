You are here

Home > Technology
OBITUARY

Robert Taylor, innovator who shaped modern computing, dies

He was key figure behind invention of Internet, the mouse and design of Alto
Monday, April 17, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170417_CPTAYLOR17_2841918.jpg
At Xerox's Palo Alto Research Center, Mr Taylor was instrumental in funding the design of the Alto computer, which is widely described as the forerunner of the modern personal computer.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

New York

LIKE many inventions, the Internet was the work of many inventors. But perhaps no one deserves more credit for that world-changing technological leap than Robert Taylor, who died last Friday at 85 at his home in Woodside, California.

Born Robert William Taylor on Feb 10,

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
2 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
3 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
4 Banks in Singapore still flexing muscle in recruitment, employment
5 Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening