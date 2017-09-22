You are here
Shares in HTC rise 9.96% on Google's Pixel buyout
Fri, Sep 22, 2017 - 9:37 AM
[TAIPEI] Shares in Taiwanese technology company HTC Corp rose 9.96 per cent in early trading on Friday.
HTC announced on Thursday that Alphabet's Google would pay US$1.1 billion for the division at HTC that develops the US firm's Pixel smartphones.
REUTERS
sentifi.com
Market voices on:
Technology
Sign up for BT Newsletters
Please wait
Breaking News
Editor's Choice
Most Read
Must Read
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838SUBSCRIBE NOW
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
|
Breakfast Brief
every morning
|
Daily Debrief
every evening
Please wait