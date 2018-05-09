You are here

Home > Technology
BT EXCLUSIVE

Singapore companies ill-prepared for Europe's data-protection law

New law with extra-territorial reach kicks in on May 25, but only 10% of Singapore businesses are ready for it, compared to 33% globally: EY
Wed, May 09, 2018 - 5:50 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

_ALH5942.jpg
With Europe's formidable new digital privacy standards on the cusp of kicking in, professional services firms in Singapore see an uphill task in making companies here aware of and complying with the new framework.
BT PHOTO: ALVIN HO

Singapore

WITH Europe's formidable new digital privacy standards on the cusp of kicking in, professional services firms in Singapore see an uphill task in making companies here aware of and complying with the new framework.

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which takes

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180509_YOELIAS9_3428775.jpg
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Elias Green condo targeting en bloc

BT_20180509_KYOCBC9_3428745.jpg
May 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC launches S$20m digital skills training drive

Most Read

1 5 top office Reits deliver minus 3.2% return in 2018
2 Grab's route change meets with scepticism
3 OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector
4 More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors
5 Tin Pei Ling takes over from Sun Xueling as Business China CEO
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

as-condo-0508.jpg
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Private apartment, condo rents fall 0.9% in April; HDB rents rise 0.4%: SRX Property

P5084133.JPG
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Bulk sales of 22 River Valley apartments, 5 Bartley terrace houses

MALAYSIA-VOTE-110759.jpg
May 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia Elections: Latest polls show tight contest

nz_micron_08.jpg
May 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Countries must stand against anti-trade sentiment: Iswaran

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening