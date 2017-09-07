You are here

Home > Technology

Singapore social music startup BandLab buys UK livestreaming service Chew.tv

Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 12:43
chaihyn@sph.com.sg@ChaiHungYinBT

IMAGE- BandLab welcomes Chew to the family.JPG
BandLab Technologies has acquired Chew.tv, the London-based livestreaming service described as “Twitch for DJs”.
PHOTO: BANDLAB

SINGAPORE-BASED social music startup BandLab Technologies has acquired Chew.tv, the London-based livestreaming service described as "Twitch for DJs", the company said on Thursday.

Chew.tv will continue as a discrete service, rebranded as "Chew by BandLab". Livestreaming technology will be integrated into BandLab's Web platform and Android and iOS apps for use by BandLab's existing user base of close to two million users, said the startup, which was established in 2016.

Meng Ru Kuok, BandLab's chief executive officer and co-founder, said that he has been watching closely the growth and development of the platform and community of DJs.

He said: "Performing live has always been one of the most important parts of being a musician and has never been more important. As an extension of that, it's extremely important for us to be able to digitally support creators and musicians who want to bring their live performances to the world."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BandLab, the group's flagship digital product, is a social music platform that enables creators to make music and share the creative process with other musicians and fans.

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

Wholesale trade ITM.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Roadmap to vibrant ecosystem for Singapore's wholesale trade sector

BT_20170907_SECOE7_3074008.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Transport

Car COE premiums down again but dealers expect rebound

jon5934 jwlng03.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Government & Economy

One-stop centre to help S'pore startups ace it abroad

Most Read

1 Scientists zap 'voices' from schizophrenia sufferers
2 Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge
3 Small car COE premium slumps nearly S$7,000
4 Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank
5 Constructing a family business
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

cs-generic-Housing08.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Real Estate

HDB resale volume rises 9.6% m-o-m in August; prices inch up 0.1%: SRX

Sep 7, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M, Pavilion Gas tie up with PLN on small scale LNG in west Indonesia

IMG_ChangiGarden_02.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Real Estate

Changi Garden to be put up for collective sale by tender with S$196m asking price

Chang Long Jong 19186109.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: mm2 Asia, Ipco, Citic Envirotech

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening