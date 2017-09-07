Singapore social music startup BandLab buys UK livestreaming service Chew.tv

BandLab Technologies has acquired Chew.tv, the London-based livestreaming service described as “Twitch for DJs”.

SINGAPORE-BASED social music startup BandLab Technologies has acquired Chew.tv, the London-based livestreaming service described as "Twitch for DJs", the company said on Thursday.

Chew.tv will continue as a discrete service, rebranded as "Chew by BandLab". Livestreaming technology will be integrated into BandLab's Web platform and Android and iOS apps for use by BandLab's existing user base of close to two million users, said the startup, which was established in 2016.

Meng Ru Kuok, BandLab's chief executive officer and co-founder, said that he has been watching closely the growth and development of the platform and community of DJs.

He said: "Performing live has always been one of the most important parts of being a musician and has never been more important. As an extension of that, it's extremely important for us to be able to digitally support creators and musicians who want to bring their live performances to the world."

BandLab, the group's flagship digital product, is a social music platform that enables creators to make music and share the creative process with other musicians and fans.