S'pore startups get leg-up to enter Thai market

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
THAILAND is now increasingly seen as an attractive potential market for Singapore tech companies in sectors such as e-commerce, enterprise services, fintech, agritech and healthtech, according to International Enterprise (IE) Singapore.
IE Singapore signed two memoranda
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal