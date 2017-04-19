ST Electronics wins Sri Lankan cyber security contract

SINGAPORE Technologies (ST) Electronics has won a contract with a Sri Lankan government agency to provide consultancy services for the country's first National Cyber Security Operations Centre.

The Information and Communication Technology Agency of Sri Lanka contract won by ST Electronics requires it to design and implement a strategy for the centre.

It will also provide training and conduct awareness programmes to strengthen the cyber readiness of Sri Lanka's digital team and other key partners such as the Sri Lanka Computer Computer Emergency Readiness Team | Coordination Centre (CERT|CC).

Separately, ST Electronics had also signed a memorandum of understanding in March aimed at strengthening the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) training for cyber defence. The MOU covers provision of specialised courses, co-development of a customised curriculum, industrial attachments, research and development, development of a professional network, and facilitation of information sharing.

It was inked with the Headquarters Signals and Command Systems, which includes the SAF training institute for cyber defence, and Nanyang Polytechnic.