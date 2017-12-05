You are here

Home > Technology

Talent acquisition the biggest hurdle for Asian tech companies: survey

Tue, Dec 05, 2017 - 4:33 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

ASIAN technology companies face increasing challenges in acquiring talent, and they should make use of artificial intelligence (AI) to transform and enhance the increasingly millenial-dominated workplace, according to a new survey by Colliers International.

The survey, conducted across the Asian operations of 12 large technology companies domiciled in the US and Europe, China and India, saw some 40 per cent of tech companies cite the retention of talent as the single greatest challenge, ranking ahead of other factors like competition, regulation, or any other issue.

Companies should use AI to enhance productivity in high-value human roles, and the convergence of AI, the Internet of Things and alternative workplace solutions will result in augmenting the workplace of the future with "assisted intelligence", said Colliers, a global property services company.

According to the study, talent is also getting younger, with millennials the top or joint top employee age group for two-thirds of the tech companies in the study.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Relocation to the central business district (CBD) or within the fringes of CBDs will be necessary to access the talent pool of internet and IT experts, which Colliers predicts will see the highest demand in future, followed by hardware experts.

A prime office location could also help firms gain a competitive edge in attracting and retaining talent as the workforce is increasingly dominated by millennial employees, who desire easy access to amenities such as bars and restaurants, as well as public transport, said Andrew Haskins, executive director for research in Asia at Colliers International.

Looking ahead for the next 10 years, India took top spot in the list of countries with the greatest growth potential, followed by China and Japan.

Mr Haskins said China and India are the markets with the brightest prospects in the medium term.

"In our view, it is important for technology groups to have exposure to China in particular to understand developments in a dynamic market that now leads Asia in e-commerce, mobile internet and emerging fields such as artificial intelligence," he said.
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

Dec 5, 2017
Banking & Finance

Plans for more transparent Sibor seen benefiting borrowers

BT_20171205_JWMAERSK5_3206584.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Transport

Maersk cements lead in container shipping

BT_20171205_KRSHOPS5BOX_3206684.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Real Estate

Rare prime-area shophouse portfolio for sale

Most Read

1 Police reports filed against fintech company
2 Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik
3 Sembmarine stands to offload West Rigel rig in US$500m resale deal
4 Winklevoss twins become world's first bitcoin billionaires
5 70-year-old woman behind Keppel Club membership scam pleads guilty
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

photo6138758385391216647_0.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Good governance and leadership 'critical ingredient' for Singapore to navigate future challenges: Heng Swee Keat

Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Reserves help Singapore weather crises, keep economy stable: Heng Swee Keat

Dec 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role

Dec 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

Court gives nod to withdraw bankruptcy applications against Jason Holdings' directors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening