You are here

Home > Technology

Tech overthrows financials as king of emerging markets

Tech stocks also led the S&P 500 Index last quarter with a 12% gain
Wednesday, April 5, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170405_SYTECH5UBH2_2824003.jpg
Technology shares have outperformed both industrial and financial stocks every year since 2011 in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. Samsung Electronics Co handed investors a 132 per cent return.
PHOTO: AFP

Hong Kong

THE rally in technology stocks may have more room to run after the industry overthrew financials as the main driver of emerging market shares last quarter.

Firms from South Korean phone makers to China's biggest internet company helped drive a 17 per cent surge in

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Elaine Kim
2 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
3 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
4 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
5 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening