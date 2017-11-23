You are here

Home > Technology

Three startups that wowed Jack Ma and won Alibaba's backing

Wed, Nov 22, 2017 - 9:44 AM

320711301_0-6.jpg
After hearing 600 pitches spanning fintech and robotics to healthy ageing, three startups will share US$3 million in backing from an entrepreneurs fund set up by billionaire Jack Ma.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] After hearing 600 pitches spanning fintech and robotics to healthy ageing, three startups will share US$3 million in backing from an entrepreneurs fund set up by billionaire Jack Ma.

Jumpstarter, a competition for new ideas and products similar to TechCrunch Disrupt, has the backing of Mr Ma's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, which unveiled its HK$1 billion (S$173.4 million) fund in 2015 to support startups.

A shortlist of six candidates made the final pitches on Tuesday, getting eight minutes to talk about their products and then four minutes of questioning by the judging panel. Among the criteria used to decide winners were innovation, community impact and market potential.

Here are their ideas.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The winners:

Cuttingedge Medtech Ltd: Robot doctors may not be science fiction anymore. A team of robotic and medical imaging graduates is building specialised surgical robots for orthopedics, neural surgery and oral implants. The vision is personalised care with minimal invasive surgery.

Farm66 Investment Ltd: The company is joining the increasingly hot field of hydroponics and vertical farming as companies try to alleviate a global food crisis with sustainable agriculture. Combining indoor farming with fish ponds, this startup has already won a couple of awards from local industry associations.

En-Trak Hong Kong Ltd:This four-year-old startup targets commercial buildings with a connected device platform to help manage power use. En-Trak says it can pull in data from existing meters to manage consumption and lower costs while also lowering carbon emissions, with customers already including Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Fuji Xerox.

The other finalists:

BeeInventor: Trying to bring a technology solution to an old-fashioned industry, BeeInventor has built a cloud-based platform for communication among construction workers. Its Dasloop product fits over the helmets worn on building sites and monitors body temperatures, warns of potential collisions and provides video feeds. It can also connect to gas detectors or a flashlight.

Viewider: This startup aims to help merchants on e-commerce sites pick the best site to sell on. Viewider builds search and market research tools that help online merchants suss out global e-commerce services such as eBay or Amazon, register products for sale and price their wares accordingly.

Human Washer Ltd: Like a car wash for people. This startup offers the Sit & Shower, a device that enables the elderly and mobility impaired to bathe with automated soaping, temperature control, 13 surrounding water jets and air drying. The company says the device also cleans itself.

BLOOMBERG

Technology

MyRepublic snags S$70m investment to scale up products, expand regionally

UOB's 2 new robot employees cut data processing time by over half

Apple scientists disclose self-driving car research

HP revenue beats estimates as PC maker bucks industry slump

Sea's Q3 loss widens to US$132.7m, but revenue on rise

US govt warns businesses about cyber bug in Intel chips

Editor's Choice

BT_20171122_VIE50_3187679.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
SME

Family business Onn Wah Precision Engineering takes top E50 spot on first try

alfchern-sbwaste29-8330.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Impact of GST hike on prices will depend on size, timing

cs-generic13June-03.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Real Estate

Investors drawn again to real estate rebound

Most Read

1 Lightning strikes MRT train; train captain receiving medical attention
2 How sustainable are No Signboard's profits?
3 Temasek-linked DBS sold 900,000 StarHub shares for S$2.45m on Nov 13
4 GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow
5 RE&S opens 60% above IPO price on debut day
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Kismis View (demarcated).jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Real Estate

Kismis View launched for en bloc sale for S$102m

Kismis View (demarcated).jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

coe.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Transport

COEs finish mixed in the second round of bidding in Nov 2017

Nov 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

Neo Group in exclusive talks to buy Teochew fish ball noodle business

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening