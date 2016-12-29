Toshiba shares fall 10% on nuclear business loss reports

Shares in Toshiba dived more than 10 per cent Tuesday on reports of a special loss on its US nuclear power operations.

Toshiba shares traded 10.4 per cent lower at 397.10 yen in morning trading, paring an earlier loss of as much as 16.3 per cent.

Toshiba is expected to report a roughly 100 billion yen (S$1.23 billion) loss, the leading business daily Nikkei reported, while the public broadcaster NHK reported the figure could go up to 500 billion yen.

AFP