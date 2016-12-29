You are here

Toshiba shares fall 10% on nuclear business loss reports

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 09:06

Shares in Toshiba dived more than 10 per cent Tuesday on reports of a special loss on its US nuclear power operations.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Toshiba shares traded 10.4 per cent lower at 397.10 yen in morning trading, paring an earlier loss of as much as 16.3 per cent.

Toshiba is expected to report a roughly 100 billion yen (S$1.23 billion) loss, the leading business daily Nikkei reported, while the public broadcaster NHK reported the figure could go up to 500 billion yen.

AFP

