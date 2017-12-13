You are here

Toshiba, Western Digital to settle spat: sources

Legal dispute is over US$18b sale of Japanese firm's flash-memory business
Wed, Dec 13, 2017 - 5:50 AM

Toshiba has unveiled plans to raise 600 billion yen in a stock sale, a deal that would help it avoid delisting even if the chip business sale isn't completed on time.
Tokyo

TOSHIBA Corp and Western Digital Corp have agreed in principle to settle their legal dispute over the US$18 billion sale of Toshiba's flash-memory business with a formal announcement expected within the next 24 hours, according to people familiar with the matter.

