Toshiba, Western Digital to settle spat: sources

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Tokyo
TOSHIBA Corp and Western Digital Corp have agreed in principle to settle their legal dispute over the US$18 billion sale of Toshiba's flash-memory business with a formal announcement expected within the next 24 hours, according to people familiar with the matter.
The US
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo