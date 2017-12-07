Trump, Obama dominate Twitter in 2017; but chicken nuggets win

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
New York
US President Donald Trump continued to dominate Twitter in 2017 even though former president Barack Obama's tweets were more liked; but both were blown away by one man's quest for free chicken nuggets.
Twitter revealed the year's most liked and retweeted tweets on Tuesday
