Twitter's chief technology officer joins exodus of top executives
His high-profile exit again raises questions about the stability of the company's executive bench
San Francisco
TWITTER'S streak of executive turnover is continuing.
Adam Messinger, Twitter's chief technology officer, said in a Twitter message on Tuesday that he was leaving the company. His departure follows that of Adam Bain, Twitter's chief operating officer, who exited last
