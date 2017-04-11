You are here

Update: Fibre services disruption in Jurong West due to damaged cables

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - 22:20
by
Customers in the Jurong West region have been facing disruption to their fibre services including broadband, fixed voice and TV services since around 4.30pm due to fibre cables that were damaged in the process of works carried out by a third-party contractor in the area.
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGTEL said it has been informed by fibre network operator NetLink Trust that the estimated time for disrupted fibre services in the Jurong West area to be restored is 4am, Wednesday morning.

In an update at 9.54pm on Tuesday on its Facebook page, it said that engineers from NetLink Trust and Singtel will be working through the night to restore all affected services.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience," it added.

In a 9.40pm update, Starhub posted on its Facebook page that it understood from NetLink Trust that the affected fibre cables were being restored progressively and that services are expected to be up in the morning.

M1 also provided a similar update at 9pm on its Facebook page.

Customers in the Jurong West region have been facing disruption to their fibre services including broadband, fixed voice and TV services since around 4.30pm, due to fibre cables that were damaged in the process of works carried out by a third-party contractor in the area.

