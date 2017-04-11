You are here

US banks scrambling to fix old systems

The group of IT veterans who specialise in a vintage programming language called COBOL is dwindling
IBM, which sells the mainframe computers that run on COBOL, argues the future is not so bleak. It has launched fellowships and training programmes in the old code for young IT specialists.
New York

BILL Hinshaw is not a typical 75-year-old. He divides his time between his family - he has 32 grandchildren and great-grandchildren - and helping US companies avert crippling computer meltdowns.

Mr Hinshaw, who got into programming in the 1960s when computers took up

