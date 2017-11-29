You are here
US charges 3 Chinese hackers over Siemens, Moody's, Trimble attacks
But US prosecutors say state sponsorship "is not an element" in this indictment
Pittsburgh
THREE people affiliated with a Chinese cybersecurity firm hacked into the networks of Moody's Analytics, Siemens and Trimble Inc to steal business secrets, US prosecutors said on Monday.
An indictment unsealed in a federal court in Pittsburgh, Pennsyl-vania, charged the
