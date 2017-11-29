You are here

Home > Technology

US charges 3 Chinese hackers over Siemens, Moody's, Trimble attacks

But US prosecutors say state sponsorship "is not an element" in this indictment
Wed, Nov 29, 2017 - 5:50 AM

Pittsburgh

THREE people affiliated with a Chinese cybersecurity firm hacked into the networks of Moody's Analytics, Siemens and Trimble Inc to steal business secrets, US prosecutors said on Monday.

An indictment unsealed in a federal court in Pittsburgh, Pennsyl-vania, charged the

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Technology

Tumblr founder leaving Yahoo-owned blogging platform

Chinese firm wins AI contest amid nation's race for military edge over US

How data science can make business travel profitable

Russia launches second rocket from new cosmodrome

Microsoft, SAP to use and sell more of each other's cloud services

Siemens, Trimble, Moody's breached by Chinese hackers, US charges

Editor's Choice

BT_20171129_NRCCS_3198210.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Three firms fined over S$600,000 for rigging F1 bids

BT_20171129_YMDBS_3198100.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

GST hike - by how much and how soon?

BT_20171129_VIFULLERTON_3198243.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton Healthcare expands in China on 800m yuan investment

Most Read

1 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
2 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
3 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
4 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
5 Bitcoin now gunning for US$10,000 as cryptocurrency mania intensifiess
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20171129_JWCMA_3198217.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Transport

Singapore to lead Asia digital push by CMA CGM

Nov 29, 2017
Real Estate

Redas proposing formal joint panel with lead govt agency

mark_temasek08.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Temasek in talks for US$1b sale of Zuellig Pharma stake: sources

BT_20171129_ATBALI_3198153.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Transport

Eruption disruption: airlines rush to cut losses

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening