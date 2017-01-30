US tech industry hits back at immigration order

Chief executives of several US technology companies - including Elon Musk (left), Sundar Pichai (right), Aaron Levie and Reed Hastings - have criticised US President Donald Trump's sudden executive order which temporarily bars citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States. Some of the business leaders say that the order is immoral and un-American, and many have voiced support for employees holding US work visas and are thus directly affected by the order.

PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS