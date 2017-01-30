You are here
US tech industry hits back at immigration order
Trump's sudden executive order could be a major headache for technology companies, potentially leaving employees stranded overseas and unable to return to the United States
San Francisco
THE US technology industry, a major employer of foreign workers, hit back on Saturday at US President Donald Trump's sudden executive order on immigration, with some leaders calling it immoral and un-American.
Mr Trump's order temporarily bars citizens of seven
