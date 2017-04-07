You are here
US warehouse operators entering robot business
Amazon has set off an arms race among robot makers and shipping companies scurrying to keep up with the e-commerce giant
New York
IT was Amazon that drove America's warehouse operators into the robot business.
Quiet Logistics, which ships apparel out of its Devens, Massachusetts, warehouse, had been using robots made by a company called Kiva Systems. When Amazon bought Kiva in 2012, Quiet hired
