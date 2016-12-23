You are here
Zuckerberg builds software butler for his home
Artificial intelligence-imbued Jarvis can be made to control lights, music, security and appliances, among others
San Francisco
MARK Zuckerberg's software "butler" imbued with artificial intelligence (AI) - named Jarvis - is now in service, and even plays with his family, the Facebook chief said on Monday.
Mr Zuckerberg took on the personal project this year, devoting about 100 hours to making
