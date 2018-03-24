You are here

Home > The Raffles Conversation

Banker to central bankers

As general manager of the BIS, Agustin Carstens - a policymaker who's dealt with several financial crises over a 38-year career - now leads an institution that's been described as "the secret bank that runs the world".
Sat, Mar 24, 2018 - 5:50 AM
vikram@sph.com.sg

BT_20180324_VKCARSTENSB9TS_3362832.jpg
"The BIS doesn't want to rock the boat gratuitously, but at the same time, if we see something has the potential to lead to unintended consequences, we feel obliged to say so to our shareholders, the central banks." - Agustin Carstens.
PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

EVEN before he turned 50, Agustin Carstens was a veteran at handling economic and financial crises, as a central banker and finance minister.

Two years after he started his career in 1980 at the Mexican central bank, Banco de Mexico, the country defaulted on its external debt, triggering

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Raffles Conversation

Wheeler-Dealer

Taking the uphill out of upskill

Goddess to the rescue

Surviving the generations

People problem fixer

Journeying the skies

Editor's Choice

Mar 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Markets savaged as US-China tariff brinkmanship escalates

BT_20180324_VICUBE24_3364151.jpg
Mar 24, 2018
Cubicle Files
Life & Culture

Stuck in a loveless relationship with your job

BT_20180324_LATESTINSIDE_3364898.jpg
Mar 24, 2018
Brunch

Plant Pharma

Most Read

1 Noble says 'very difficult' for noteholders to wind it up; expects successful debt restructuring
2 Applications for Sasseur Reit IPO open on March 21; public tranche of 13.8m units at S$0.80 apiece
3 Stocks to watch: Noble, Keppel, UnUsUaL
4 Noble founder Richard Elman resigns as non-executive director
5 Hyflux's Olivia Lum to retire from ST Engineering board due to business commitments
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180324_VKWAR24_3365047.jpg
Mar 24, 2018
Opinion

Trump's unfair tariffs will achieve little, and hurt many

Mar 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's silver linings playbook for the storm clouds ahead

BT_20180324_STROBOTS24_3364919.jpg
Mar 24, 2018
Technology

New centre for robotics and automation to join startup hub

Mar 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Independent fact-checking council can combat deliberate online falsehoods, say SPH, CNA

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening