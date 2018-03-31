You are here

Home > The Raffles Conversation

Building new skills

Tech industry leader Harriet Green joined IBM in 2015 to build a startup within a global organisation, and now drives the company's growth across the Asia- Pacific.
Sat, Mar 31, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180331_HARRIET1_3374463.jpg
"In any industry, if you want to succeed, you need to have resilience, stamina and belief in yourself, regardless of your gender. You also need a desire to continually learn, to reskill and be clear on your career goals. This is the only way that we as individuals can remain relevant and get ahead of a potential skills gap as industries transform." - Harriet Green.
PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

HARRIET GREEN, chairman and CEO of IBM Asia Pacific, has very strong views on data privacy in the Big Data era of today's digital age.

"We (IBM) believe in complete respect, security and protection of a client's data and that the data and the information contained in it is a proprietary

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Mar 31, 2018
Banking & Finance

M&A values in financial industry to surpass 2017 levels: Baker McKenzie

BT_20180331_UWONE31_3374591.jpg
Mar 31, 2018
Life & Culture

From flying fighter jets to taking S'pore MMA to new heights

BT_20180331_VERYLATEST_3374077.jpg
Mar 31, 2018
Brunch

The business of benevolence

Most Read

1 Recruiters pounce on Uber employees
2 Sasseur Reit opens trading debut at S$0.805 after largest IPO in Singapore this year
3 SPH and Kajima break ground on 680-unit The Woodleigh Residences at landmark Bidadari project
4 Stocks to watch: Keppel, Hyflux, IEV Holdings, Libra Group, China Kangda
5 Sembcorp Industries' CEO, senior management take voluntary 10-15% pay cut
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180331_STCCS31_3374559.jpg
Mar 31, 2018
Transport

Grab, Uber deal may have breached Competition Act; watchdog calls for pre-sale operations to continue

BT_20180331_UWONE31_3374591.jpg
Mar 31, 2018
Life & Culture

From flying fighter jets to taking S'pore MMA to new heights

Mar 31, 2018
Banking & Finance

M&A values in financial industry to surpass 2017 levels: Baker McKenzie

BT_20180331_GIANT314LHP_3374581.jpg
Mar 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Beijing 'planning merger to create shipbuilding giant'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening