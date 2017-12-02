You are here
Building Scale
Loh Boon Chye, ceo of the singapore exchange, addresses concerns about the stocktrading industry and the issues that keep him up at night.
TO SINGAPORE EXCHANGE (SGX) chief executive Loh Boon Chye, the strength of the Singapore passport - which now ranks as the world's most "powerful'' since it requires the least number of visas for travel - illustrates well the "scale" that the bourse seeks to achieve.
"We're a small
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg