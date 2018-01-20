You are here

Home > The Raffles Conversation

Finishing on a high

Wrapping up a 37-year career in banking, Citi Private Bank's Bassam Salem talks about the industry's real challenges, and shares his plans for his next phase of life.
Sat, Jan 20, 2018 - 5:50 AM
angelat@sph.com.sg

BT_20180120_ANGRAFFLES20_3270227.jpg
"We (Citi) have been in Singapore longer than the MAS. Yes, we are always looked at as a foreign bank. But trust me, in Singapore, we are as Singaporean as any other bank." - BASSAM SALEM.
PHOTO: CITI

ON Nov 26, 2008, Bassam Salem was in Mumbai, India for a board meeting and was having dinner at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, one of the city's most iconic buildings, when terror struck.

Ten men had stormed into India's financial capital. For two nights and three days, the Taj was under

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

Jan 20, 2018
Stocks

SGX introduces dual-class shares and unveils debt issue plans

BT_20180120_LKROXY20_3273154.jpg
Jan 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Roxy-Pacific partners Tong Eng group MD to buy Kismis View for S$102.75m

BT_20180120_ASDURIAN_3269314.jpg
Jan 20, 2018
Brunch

Durian dash

Most Read

1 Bitcoin's nouveau riche run to gold as cryptocurrency crashes
2 Hot stocks: Sembcorp Industries, Sembcorp Marine gain ground
3 Keppel O&M seeks to offload six jack-ups for up to US$960m
4 The Pursuit Of Less
5 Wanda billionaire extends selloff with London luxury project
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180120_ASDURIAN_3269314.jpg
Jan 20, 2018
Brunch

Durian dash

Jan 20, 2018
Stocks

SGX introduces dual-class shares and unveils debt issue plans

Jan 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore considering regulation of e-waste disposal

BT_20180120_AUDEMARS20A_3273043.jpg
Jan 20, 2018
Consumer

Audemars Piguet embraces second-hand business

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening