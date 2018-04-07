You are here
Future-proofing skills
David Cruickshank, global chairman of Big Four audit and professional services firm Deloitte, tells why his organisation is "one giant training ground", a microcosm of the millennials-driven future.
DELOITTE global chairman David Cruickshank has no qualms admitting that the organisation he runs is seen as a training ground for young professionals. Far from it - it is something he is proud of. After all, educating and training people for the workforce of the future is, he feels, one of the
