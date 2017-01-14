You are here

Home > The Raffles Conversation

No nonsense

Morgan Stanley president Colm Kelleher cuts through the fluff and gets to the heart of banking, history and populism.
Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 05:50
by
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

BT_20170114_KLKELLEHER14WTBL_2691474.jpg
"Bankers should be boring. We should not be in the news. We should be doing our job. We get well paid, but our job is to actually facilitate trade, balance of payments, growth and so on, and that's what we should go back to doing."
PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

MORGAN Stanley president Colm Kelleher really does not want the interview to be about him. He is happy to share his views on current events, banking and leadership, but ask him about himself and his first response is to try to change the topic.

"Most people at Morgan Stanley actually don'

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
3 Low Keng Huat makes highest bid for popular site at Perumal Road
4 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
5 JTC gives O&M lessees and tenants rental rebates of 3-10% for 2017
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening