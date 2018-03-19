You are here

Home > Transport

AirAsia in talks to set up Myanmar airline

Mon, Mar 19, 2018 - 9:52 PM

[HONG KONG] Tony Fernandes' AirAsia Bhd is in talks with a potential partner to open an airline serving Myanmar, in a move that would help the low-cost carrier cover up to 95 per cent of the Southeast Asian travel market.

In an interview with Reuters on Monday, the airline's group chief executive said he also expected AirAsia's Vietnam joint venture to be flying by October.

AirAsia now has businesses in Malaysia - its home - along with India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan and Thailand, as well as plans to launch an airline in China.

"Once you've covered Vietnam and Myanmar, you've got all the big (Southeast Asian) populations," Mr Fernandes said. "Vietnam - we're talking about October, we've had great support from the Vietnam government and we have a great partner. My team are very bullish." A number of companies have also been looking at Myanmar for its policy of slowly opening to foreign investment and its rapid economic growth, although Japan's ANA Holdings Inc last year dropped a plan to form an airline with local partner Golden Sky World, after authorities rejected their application.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It's not going to be a big airline there, because the airport infrastructure is not there. But it is 50 million people and it will develop over time," said Mr Fernandes, who was in Sydney over the weekend for the meeting of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

He added: "We had a good meeting with someone in Sydney - he's got a good airline that we've known for a long time and he is a well-respected guy. We're going through that process." He did not name the potential partner.

The comments come as AirAsia is emerging from a period of turbulence after it was beset by fears it had over-extended itself, triggering an extended fall in its shares. The airline also had to deal with the fatal crash of an Indonesian flight in 2014 that killed 162 people.

More recently, AirAsia has pursued an "asset light" model, forming a joint venture for its Singapore and Malaysian ground-handling operations and this month selling its leasing business in a staged process that will ultimately see 182 planes pass to established leasing portfolio manager BBAM Ltd.

Mr Fernandes was in Hong Kong for the launch of what he has termed a "We're more than an airline" pitch, which he was due to present to analysts and investors at Credit Suisse's Asia Investment Conference.

AirAsia has been moving rapidly to launch additional services for its 80 million-plus customers, from financial offerings, including foreign exchange, to e-commerce and content.

"The biggest asset is our data," Mr Fernandes said. "While South-east Asian companies like (Indonesian ride-hailing company) Grab have to go out and spend a fortune to build that brand and data, we have 89 million customers travelling with us every year and we have data going back 18 years.

"We're more than an airline - that's the message for 2018.

(Like) Amazon is more than a bookseller."

REUTERS

Transport

PSA International full-year net profit up 5.1% to S$1.23 billion

Hyundai Motor shares slide following US probe of air bag failures

How China's ride-hailing giant Didi plans to challenge Uber in Mexico

Air France reminds travellers what their flight could be like

Hyundai, Kia probed by US for cars that led to four deaths

FairPrice, Grab launch subscription programme offering discounts on groceries and transport

Editor's Choice

BT_20180319_LKCBRE16TURN_3354853.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

CBRE plans 'living lab' for new tech at Paya Lebar showcase

BP_Jurong_190318_7.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Energy & Commodities

New power options for Jurong consumers

BT_20180319_NRNEUFLOR_3345655.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neuflor fights carpet rivals with on-demand 'smart tiles'

Most Read

1 GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal
2 Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp
3 En-bloc fever may be cooling
4 MAS fines StanChart Singapore, StanChart Trust S$6.4m in total for breaches
5 OCBC builds S$240m regional data centre
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Stanchart.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS fines StanChart Singapore, StanChart Trust S$6.4m in total for breaches

Standard Chartered
Mar 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

pacific mansion.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal

Mar 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX suspends trading in YuuZoo shares with immediate effect over auditors' inability to give opinion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening