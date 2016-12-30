You are here
Airbus A380 woes deepen as Emirates delay accelerates cost cuts
Handovers of six A380s apiece originally planned for 2017 and 2018 will be shifted to a year later
Dubai
AIRBUS Group SE's struggles with its A380 superjumbo are deepening as the planemaker delays deliveries of a dozen aircraft over the next two years to Emirates, the double-decker's biggest buyer, potentially pushing the programme into the red.
Handovers of six A380s apiece
