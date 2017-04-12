You are here

Home > Transport

Airbus CEO hopes for significant boost from A400M talks

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 21:33

42091188 - 30_03_2017 - FILES-FRANCE-BRITAIN-AEROSPACE-CRIME-PROBE-AIRBUS.jpg
Airbus hopes to get"significant" financial help from European governments to ease renewed problems with its A400M military transport aircraft, chief executive Tom Enders said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[AMSTERDAM] Airbus hopes to get"significant" financial help from European governments to ease renewed problems with its A400M military transport aircraft, chief executive Tom Enders said on Wednesday.

In February, Airbus called for further help on Europe's largest defence project, following penalties for delays and a contract clause allowing buyers to withhold some cash payments.

In late March, Airbus held talks with European purchasing governments who decided to maintain the penalties, but did not rule out some short-term flexibility.. "We are very grateful that governments have responded to our plea to engage in these discussions, which will hopefully bring significant financial mitigation," Mr Enders told an annual shareholder meeting.

Mr Enders said the drain on cash from the A400M problems should be reduced beyond 2018, after which the company would demonstrate strong potential for cashflow generation.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 Ital Auto to be new importer for Maserati
4 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
5 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening