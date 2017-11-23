You are here

Home > Transport

Airlines unimpressed with British air passenger duty tweaks

Thu, Nov 23, 2017 - 6:32 AM

BP_IAG_231117_19.jpg
But the industry wants to see the tax cut, and British Airways owner IAG said the plan contradicted Mr Hammond's pledge for low taxes.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Britain's aviation industry on Wednesday criticised changes to a tax on air passengers which will freeze the duty for a majority of customers, saying they did not go far enough to keep Britain competitive as Brexit approaches.

British finance minister Philip Hammond said in his annual budget that the 2019-20 level of Air Passenger Duty (APD) would be frozen for short haul and economy passengers, while those flying premium class would pay more.

But the industry wants to see the tax cut, and British Airways owner IAG said the plan contradicted Mr Hammond's pledge for low taxes.

"At a time when the country is looking to the government for confidence and encouragement we get a dull and uninspiring budget from a dull and uninspiring Chancellor," IAG said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"If this tax continues, the UK will struggle to compete on the global stage, post Brexit."

The government said the move "will keep costs down for the vast majority of passengers," though Britain has high duties compared with other European countries.

It has become a particular issue in Northern Ireland, where tourists can cross the border into Ireland to take advantage of cheaper airfares. The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) made the tax a key issue in talks to prop up Prime Minister Theresa May's government earlier this year.

"The change announced today on APD is simply a sleight of hand move by the Treasury," said Tim Alderslade, chief executive of industry association Airlines UK, adding the duty should be cut to help regional airports establish links with emerging markets.

"Post-Brexit this will be more important than ever and that's why today is a massive missed opportunity."

REUTERS

Transport

American airlines' assault on their Gulf rivals just stepped up a level

Airlines unimpressed with British air passenger duty tweaks

Cathay Pacific's pilots plan levy as buffer against action by airline

Exports drive UK car output higher in October

Driverless buses to be tested in 3 new towns from 2022

EuroSports upbeat with better numbers, new cars on the way

Editor's Choice

BT_20171123_REPUB_3189928.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Top Stories

MyRepublic tops up S$70m war chest; sets Q1 2018 for mobile launch

Nov 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

RE&S Holdings closes 41% higher on first trading day

Nov 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

Sea's Q3 loss widens, but revenue up

Most Read

1 Temasek-linked DBS sold 900,000 StarHub shares for S$2.45m on Nov 13
2 RE&S opens 60% above IPO price on debut day
3 GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow
4 UOB's 2 new robot employees cut data processing time by over half
5 Kismis View launched for en bloc sale for S$102m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_cbd_231117_48.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore economy beats expectations with 5.2% growth in Q3, 2017 forecast raised to 3-3.5%

BP_cbd_231117_48.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_manufacturing_231117_49.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Manufacturing remains key growth driver in Q3; brighter outlook spurs broad expansion across sectors

BP_nosignboard_231117_89.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

No Signboard prices IPO at S$0.28 per share, valuing company at S$129.5m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening