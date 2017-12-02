You are here

Home > Transport

American Air reaches deal with pilots over scheduling error

Sat, Dec 02, 2017 - 8:27 AM

US-AMERICAN-AIRLINES-COMPUTER-GLITCH-LEAVES-15_000-HOLIDAY-FLIGH-222048.jpg
American Airlines has reached an agreement with its pilots union over premium pay for some December flights, both groups said on Friday, after a scheduling snafu gave too many pilots holiday time off and sent the airline scrambling to correct its mistake.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] American Airlines has reached an agreement with its pilots union over premium pay for some December flights, both groups said on Friday, after a scheduling snafu gave too many pilots holiday time off and sent the airline scrambling to correct its mistake.

"We are pleased to report that together, American and the Allied Pilots Association have put that worry to rest to make sure our flights will operate as scheduled," American Airlines said in a statement.

An error in the system that bids for pilots' time off based on seniority was responsible for approving too much time off to too many pilots in December, American disclosed to employees last week, launching the carrier into a frenzied effort to cover thousands of then-pilotless scheduled flights.

American had offered its pilots 150 per cent of their hourly pay rate to pick up certain flights in the busy holiday period, but APA complained that restrictions on premium pay and the ability to trade trips were in violation of the group's contract.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"With this agreement in principle, we anticipate that American Airlines will be able to maintain a full December schedule as planned for its passengers," the Allied Pilots Association (APA) wrote in a statement to its members.

At its peak, APA estimated that more than 15,000 flights did not have pilots scheduled to fly them.

By Thursday, only a few hundred flights remained unstaffed, American said. The carrier expects that number to continue to decrease, and it has not had to cancel any flights as a result of the error.

Both APA and American declined to detail the exact nature of the agreement, but the deal comes at a time when airlines'rising labor costs are in the spotlight.

Earlier this year, a substantial mid-contract pay increase for American's pilots and flight attendants spooked investors and temporarily sent the carrier's shares tumbling.

The carrier's shares closed down 2.95 per cent at US$49 on Friday.

REUTERS

Transport

Three Uber security managers resign after CEO criticises practices

Parallel-imported car sales down 14%

Nissan's Japan car sales slide for second month after compliance scandal

Australia's Jetstar cancels some Bali flights as volcanic ash threat revives

Lombok airport reopens, as Bali's volcano alert status lowered

Lufthansa offers to sacrifice routes to save Air Berlin deal: source

Editor's Choice

Dec 2, 2017
Real Estate

Allgreen scoops up 2 Singapore land parcels after 6-year hiatus

BT_20171202_NRBRANDING2X2IR_3204032.jpg
Dec 2, 2017
Consumer

What's in a brand? More than you think

BT_20171202_COVER02_3203758.jpg
Dec 2, 2017
Brunch

Supertall Skyscrapers: Vision Or Vanity?

Most Read

1 Allgreen snaps up two freehold sites in Bukit Timah in collective sales
2 Another warning on property market puts developers on the defensive
3 MAS flags risks from 'excessive exuberance' in property market
4 Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, likely to go higher
5 Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, are likely to go higher
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20171202_COVER02_3203758.jpg
Dec 2, 2017
Brunch

Supertall Skyscrapers: Vision Or Vanity?

Dec 2, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore to deepen business collaboration with Zhejiang: minister

JFG_4329generic.jpg
Dec 2, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore home loan rates start upward climb

2017-12-01T063946Z_433308585_RC1C213FAFB0_RTRMADP_3_NORTHKOREA-MISSILES-CHINA-SHENYANG.JPG
Dec 2, 2017
Government & Economy

Uncertainty looms at North Korean hub in China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening