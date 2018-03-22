You are here

Home > Transport

At least 17 killed in Thai bus crash

Thu, Mar 22, 2018 - 11:01 AM

[BANGKOK] At least 17 people were killed and dozens of others wounded when a bus travelling in northeastern Thailand veered off the road and smashed into a tree, authorities said Thursday.

The accident occured Wednesday evening in Thailand's Nakhon Ratchasima province with the double decker bus carrying around 50 people returning home from a holiday.

"The current death toll is 17, and 33 are injured," an official from the Nakhon Ratchasima provincial emergency medical service told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Photos in local media of the accident's aftermath showed part of the bus lying on its side and officials standing beside a row of body bags.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Among the injured, some 10 people are in critical condition and receiving care at a nearby hospital, the official added.

The head of the Nakhon Ratchasima disaster prevention and mitigation department said the bus driver lost control while the vehicle was going downhill, before it veered off the road and jumped a traffic island then smashed into a large tree.

"The bus was torn into two parts," he said.

Lieutenant Colonel Pornpattana Pisitkarn from the Udomsap police station near where the accident occured said the bus breaks appeared to have failed.

Thailand's roads are some of the most lethal in the world, killing around 24,000 people each year according to the World Health Organization.

More than half of accidents involve motorcycles, bicycles and pedestrians though bus crashes involving tourists and migrant workers are also common.

In November 13 Myanmar nationals were killed when their van collided with a truck in central Thailand and burst into flames.

AFP

Transport

Toyota suspends self-driving car tests after Uber death

COE prices down across the board

Ezra's revamp plan sees no more than 2% recovery for unsecured creditors

TechnipFMC relocates subsea business to KL; move may herald job cuts in Singapore

Upcoming app covers booking of different types of S'pore transport

Domestic sales of SUVs drive Geely's 2017 profits

Editor's Choice

BT_20180322_ANGDUAL22_3361383.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Dual class shares likely to be limited to SGX main board

BT_20180322_ASNOBLE22_3361242.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Richard Elman resigns from Noble's board amid shareholder suit

BT_20180322_LKCOLLECTIVE22_3361284.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Real Estate

More commercial sites hop onto collective sale train

Most Read

1 MAS fines StanChart Singapore, StanChart Trust S$6.4m in total for breaches
2 Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market
3 Fund managers Prudential, Orbis dispose Noble shares
4 Kwek and Quek entities secure Pacific Mansion for S$980m
5 Hong Kong's richest woman loses half her wealth on stock plunge
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_ASIA_220318_34.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asia: Markets mixed, US dollar down as analysts mull faster Fed rate hikes on stronger US economy

Mar 22, 2018
Stocks

Singapore stocks enter Thursday afternoon trading on lower ground; STI at 3,498.65

BP_Noble Group_220318_20.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group receives notice of 1st bond default; gathers support for restructuring deal

noble15 (1).jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, Ezion, OUE C-Reit, Kori

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening