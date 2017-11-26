Bali eruption: AirAsia, Jetstar, SilkAir flights among those affected on Sunday

AIRASIA, Jetstar and SilkAir were among airlines whose flights in and out of Bali and Lombok were disrupted on Sunday following further eruptions from Mount Agung in Bali.

Singapore Airlines (SIA), meanwhile, said that its flights to and from Denpasar International remain on schedule.

Malaysia-based AirAsia announced at 3pm on Sunday that it will cancel 32 of 34 flights to and from Bali and Lombok, and reschedule the remaining two. The cancelled flights include QZ508 from Denpasar to Singapore and QZ509 from Singapore to Denpasar.

Guests whose flights are cancelled will be offered a choice of changing to a different travel time on the same route within 30 days of the original flight time without additional cost and subject to seat availability; or to retain the value of the fare in a credit account to be redeemed within 90 days, said AirAsia, a low-cost carrier.

The airline said that it is "currently in close coordination with the authorities and will continually conduct risk assessments to ensure the safety of our operations".

At 4pm on Sunday, SIA said in a notice on its website that all of its flights to and from Denpasar will continue to operate as scheduled.

At 2.30pm, SIA's sister brand SilkAir said that two flights on Sunday to and from Lombok would be retimed to Monday. MI128 from Singapoer to Lombok will be renumbered as MI9128, while MI127 from Lombok to Singapore will be renumbered MI9127.

Scoot, SIA's low-cost brand, continued to indicate that flights were operating as scheduled.

Jetstar had said at 10.13am on Sunday that while it recommenced flights to and from Bali earlier in the day, flight 3K243 from Singapore to Bali and 3K244 from Bali to Singapaore were delayed to allow for further assessments of flying conditions. Flight JQ117 from Singapore to Bali, scheduled for departure on Sunday, was cancelled on Saturday.

The flight disruptions came after Mt Agung experienced its most powerful eruptions since rumblings began in September. An ash cloud that reached up to 4 kilometres into the atmosphere led authorities on Sunday to ban flights over the area. The main airport, known colloquially as Denpasar International, sits about 70km south of the volcano and remained open.

Residents living within 6 to 7.5km to the volcano have been asked to evacuate, although some have chosen to stay behind.

AirAsia's flights to and from Darwin, Australia, were both cancelled on Sunday, according to information on its website on Sunday. On Saturday, 11 flights to and from Denpasar were rescheduled or cancelled. Flight QZ509 from Singapore to Denpasar, which took off on Saturday, was turned back.