BlueSG's electric car-sharing scheme to start on Dec 12

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
AFTER years in the planning and a number of delays, the first fleet of electric cars for a public car-sharing scheme will go on the road on Dec 12.
A total of 80 cars will be available at its launch, said BlueSG Pte Ltd, the company behind the cars.
BlueSG Pte Ltd
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo