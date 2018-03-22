You are here

Home > Transport

BMW offices raided in probe into emissions cheating

Thu, Mar 22, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Frankfurt

PROSECUTORS in Munich searched BMW's headquarters on Tuesday as part of their continuing investigation into an emissions-cheating scandal that has badly damaged other German carmakers.

The raids on Tuesday, in which about 100 investigators targeted BMW offices in Munich and an engine factory in Austria, suggested that all of Germany's top domestic automakers may have evaded emissions rules.

Munich prosecutors said in a statement they were investigating whether the software in some BMW diesel models functioned like defeat devices, cranking up pollution controls when a car's engine computer detects an emissions test in progress and allowing excess exhaust under real-world conditions.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BMW said on Tuesday that the software that prompted the raids had been installed by mistake, and that the company had not intentionally tried to deceive regulators. None of the vehicle models at issue are in the United States, BMW said.

"In the course of internal testing, the BMW Group realised that a correctly developed software module had been allocated in error to models for which it was not suited," the company said in a statement.

BMW said it would recall about 11,400 cars containing the software to fix the problem, a minuscule number considering that Volkswagen has admitted to installing emissions-cheating software in 11 million vehicles around the world.

The investigations of German carmakers are chipping away at the companies' reputations and draining resources that would preferably be spent on developing new products. Public hostility toward automakers is growing in Germany, as they find themselves being blamed for poor urban air quality caused by diesel exhaust.

Daimler, based in Stuttgart, has disclosed that it is under investigation by German prosecutors and by the US Justice Department and Environmental Protection Agency. The authorities may conclude that Daimler vehicles sold in the United States were equipped with illegal emissions software, Daimler said in its 2017 annual report, which was published last month.

"Daimler could be subject to significant monetary penalties," its report said, adding that it could suffer "significant collateral damage including reputational harm." The BMW vehicles being scrutinised are the 750d, a diesel model that is part of the top-of-the-line 7 Series, and the M550d, a diesel variant of the 5 Series line. BMW said it would begin recalling the vehicles to fix the software as soon as German regulators approved the appropriate repair. REUTERS

Transport

COE prices down across the board

Ezra's revamp plan sees no more than 2% recovery for unsecured creditors

TechnipFMC relocates subsea business to KL; move may herald job cuts in Singapore

Upcoming app covers booking of different types of S'pore transport

Domestic sales of SUVs drive Geely's 2017 profits

Volvo owner's Chinese unit sees overseas deals fuelling growth

Editor's Choice

BT_20180322_ANGDUAL22_3361383.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Dual class shares likely to be limited to SGX main board

BT_20180322_ASNOBLE22_3361242.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Richard Elman resigns from Noble's board amid shareholder suit

BT_20180322_LKCOLLECTIVE22_3361284.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Real Estate

More commercial sites hop onto collective sale train

Most Read

1 MAS fines StanChart Singapore, StanChart Trust S$6.4m in total for breaches
2 Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market
3 OCBC builds S$240m regional data centre
4 Fund managers Prudential, Orbis dispose Noble shares
5 Kwek and Quek entities secure Pacific Mansion for S$980m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180322_ANGDUAL22_3361383.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Dual class shares likely to be limited to SGX main board

BP_Noble Group_220318_20.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group receives notice of 1st bond default; gathers support for restructuring deal

noble15 (1).jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, Ezion, OUE C-Reit, Kori

BP_Mark Zuckerberg_220318_15.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Technology

Zuckerberg admits 'mistakes' over Facebook data scandal and vows fix

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening