You are here

Home > Transport

BMW will open Mexican factory in 2019 despite Trump threat

Monday, January 16, 2017 - 20:25

29_41170802 - 16_01_2017 - USA-TRUMP_BMW.jpg
BMW will stick to plans to open a Mexican plant in 2019 despite warnings by US President-elect Donald Trump to slap a border tax on the German brand's vehicles made in Mexico and destined for the United States, an executive said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MUNICH] BMW will stick to plans to open a Mexican plant in 2019 despite warnings by US President-elect Donald Trump to slap a border tax on the German brand's vehicles made in Mexico and destined for the United States, an executive said.

In an interview with German newspaper Bild published on Sunday, Trump said BMW should build its new car factory in the United States because this would be "much better" for the firm.

But BMW will stick to its plans and open the factory in San Luis Potosi in 2019, executive Peter Schwarzenbauer told reporters at a conference in Munich on Monday.

The new Mexican plant would build the BMW 3 Series starting from 2019, with the output intended for the world market. The factory would be an addition to existing 3 Series production facilities in Germany and China.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
3 Low Keng Huat makes highest bid for popular site at Perumal Road
4 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
5 Property agency industry shrinks further in tepid market
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening