You are here

Home > Transport

BOC Aviation H1 profit rises 13%

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 17:48

[SINGAPORE] Asia's second-biggest aircraft lessor, BOC Aviation, posted on Tuesday a 13 per cent rise in half-year net profit as it expanded its fleet to take advantage of growing demand for travel.

The company, which is based in Singapore but majority owned by Bank of China, reported a net profit of US$240 million for the six months ended June 30, up from US$212 million a year ago.

BOC Aviation also said it would change its dividend policy to increase the payout to as much as 35 per cent of net profit from 30 per cent previously.

Asian lessors are investing billions of dollars to expand in a sector that offers long-term and US dollar-based revenue, underscoring the region's importance to an industry that makes up about 40 per cent of the world's airline fleet.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BOC Aviation's fleet of owned and managed aircraft grew to 297 as of June 30 from 265 in the prior year.

The majority are deployed with Asian airlines, with Cathay Pacific Airways and Indonesia's Lion Air Group among its main customers.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Transport

China Southern Airlines first-half profit falls 11.6%

Uber insures 450,000 India drivers against accidents

Air Berlin says deadline for offers is Sept 15

Uber pays out 490m pesos to get back on Philippine roads

ST Electronics, Alpha Ori sign MOU to build smart fleet management system

Renault-Nissan to set up new China electric car venture with Dongfeng

Editor's Choice

BT_20170829_LMXMERGER29L2UY_3059716.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Real Estate

Second agency merger in two months fans talk of further consolidation

Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Sept 23 will be polling day if enough candidates for a contest

file6uefyvka6exr7cdh1z1.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed
3 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
4 S'pore electric supercar shows blossoming of what country can do
5 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky unit to buy Sloane Court Hotel
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

map.JPG
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System

map.JPG
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 29, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore dollar rallies for the fourth day on safe haven appeal

Aug 29, 2017
Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse sued by billionaire in Singapore and New Zealand

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening