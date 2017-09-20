You are here
STRAIT TALK
Buzzwords from a shipping talk fest
Amid the babble of the many events at the London International Shipping Week, two takeaway themes are "zero-emission vessels" and "autonomous shipping"
AS anybody who reads this column regularly will know, your correspondent was awaiting the onset of the London International Shipping Week (LISW) with some trepidation.
As predicted, there was indeed the huge frustration of so much useful stuff going on that you couldn't possibly attend
