CAAS partners Searidge Technologies to explore AI use in airport air traffic management

THE Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) announced it will conduct research into the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in airport control tower operations, potentially enhancing the safety and performance of flight operations.

It signed a memorandum of understanding on March 7 with digital airport solutions company Searidge Technologies to look into enabling new air traffic management (ATM) functions like predictive runway incursion, collision detection, aerodrome operational performance analytics and speech recognition, all through the application of AI.

CAAS and Searidge said the solution's design will incorporate feedback from operational and technical users.

CAAS director-general Kevin Shum said the collaboration was part of the drive to develop "innovative ATM solutions to further enhance efficiency and maintain high safety standards" in Singapore's busy and complex airspace, addding that the company was already contributing to the development of Changi Airport's smart digital tower prototype.

Moodie Cheikh, Searidge Technologies' chief executive, said the company was looking forward to expanding its relationship with CAAS while "aggressively advancing AI technology" in the digital tower domain to "improve performance and operational excellence at airports around the world".