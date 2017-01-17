You are here

Home > Transport

Cathay Pacific to unveil results of key review, job cuts likely

HK carrier faces competition from China airlines whose rapid growth has put pressure on ticket prices
Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 05:50

cathay.jpg
Cathay Pacific Airways is expected to announce job cuts and cost reductions and to shift flights to its short-haul arm when it unveils the results of a key review this week, as it grapples with growing competition from Chinese carriers.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Shanghai

CATHAY Pacific Airways is expected to announce job cuts and cost reductions and to shift flights to its short-haul arm when it unveils the results of a key review this week, as it grapples with growing competition from Chinese carriers.

The 71-year-old Hong Kong airline is

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
3 Low Keng Huat makes highest bid for popular site at Perumal Road
4 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
5 Property agency industry shrinks further in tepid market
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening