Challenge Tesla on price and range, Germany tells its carmakers

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Berlin
GERMAN carmakers must invest more in electric vehicles and take on Elon Musk's Tesla Inc, Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff said.
Peter Altmaier said he was thoroughly disappointed by German auto executives following the diesel-emissions scandal and that he was also
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal