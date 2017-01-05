You are here

Changi Airport launches 'living lab' programme to develop new solutions

Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 11:50
by
Changi Airport has rolled out a "living lab" programme, which will see up to S$50 million invested towards driving innovation by partnering with companies and startups.
PHOTO: ST FILE

The five-year programme, a tie-up between the Singapore Economic Development Board and Changi Airport Group, aims to develop as well as test out new technology solutions in the airport.

Areas that will be focused on include automation and robotics, data analytics and the Internet of Things, security technologies as well as smart infrastructure management.

Changi Airport has already started working with partners to test out solutions, including prototype trials for autonomous cleaning robots to clean the floors in the airport terminals.

In addition, it is using sensors to determine the estimated wait time for people queueing in the airport's taxi queues. This will allow the airport to provide travellers with better advice on ground transport options during peak periods as well as inform taxi drivers about impending demand for taxis at the airport.

