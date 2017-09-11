You are here

China August vehicle sales up 5.3% y-o-y

Monday, September 11, 2017 - 14:27

[BEIJING] China's overall vehicles sales in August rose 5.3 per cent from a year earlier to 2.19 million vehicles, as the world's biggest auto market continues to rebound from weakness in April and May, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (Caam) said on Monday.

In July, vehicle sales volume rose 6.2 per cent from a year earlier, following a 4.5 per cent sales increase in June.

It was down 2.2 per cent and 0.1 per cent, respectively, in April and May.

In the first eight months of the year, sales increased 4.3 per cent from the same period last year to 17.5 million vehicles, the association said at a briefing in Beijing.

