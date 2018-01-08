You are here

Home > Transport

Chinese Airline shares jump after state rules on fares eased

Mon, Jan 08, 2018 - 11:16 AM

BP_China Southern Airlines_080118_81.jpg
China Southern Airlines Co, the Guangzhou-based carrier that's Asia's largest by passenger numbers, jumped as much as 11 per cent in Hong Kong trading to its highest intraday level in more than two years.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] Chinese airline shares surged after the government gave airlines more freedom to set fares for domestic flights, easing state control over prices.

China removed the caps on full fares and airlines can decide on prices for routes as long as they are served by at least five carriers, according to a joint statement by the Civil Aviation Administration of China and the National Development and Reform Commission Friday. Any planned increments for fares should be within 10 percent, they said.

China Southern Airlines Co, the Guangzhou-based carrier that's Asia's largest by passenger numbers, jumped as much as 11 per cent in Hong Kong trading to its highest intraday level in more than two years. The stock had doubled last year. State-owned rivals Air China Ltd and China Eastern Airlines Co both jumped as much as 10 per cent.

China has been gradually liberalising domestic flight fares over the past few years. The government sets the maximum fare for domestic flights, allowing airlines to sell at discounts. It has been removing such caps on certain routes, and giving airlines the freedom to raise price within a certain range.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Over the years, the liberalisation measures have been extended to more domestic routes, especially those facing direct competition from high-speed rail. However, some of the most profitable routes, such as Beijing to Shanghai, have been subject to the government pricing caps until now.

The new rule allowing market-based pricing for domestic flights is the latest policy seen boosting Chinese carriers' earnings after years of international expansion dented passenger yields, a key metric of profitability. In 2013, airlines had pricing freedom only over 31 routes and Friday's decision extends that to more than 306. The CAAC had earlier pledged to have a market-based pricing mechanism in place for air tickets before 2020.

BLOOMBERG

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Transport

Ford to launch diesel truck to grab fuel economy edge

Former top Visa executive Ooi Huey Tyng starts work at Grab to steer e-payments push

Volkswagen, Uber to deploy Nvidia's technology for self driving

New Berlin airport needs up to 1b euros more before opening: report

Chaos at JFK airport with flood, storm backlog

SpaceX successfully launches Zuma mission for US government

Editor's Choice

BT_20180108_ASPOWERHENG_3252316.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
BT Outlook 2018
Energy & Commodities

Electricity market to sizzle in 2018 with new elements

BT_20180108_YYSINGLIFE8_3252290.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Banking & Finance

New insurer Singapore Life acquires Zurich Life Sg and S$6b of coverage

BP_SGREEN_080118_8.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Green electricity catches on in S'pore

Most Read

1 Analysts are expecting the party to end - they just don't know exactly when
2 Year of the Cryptocoin
3 New insurer Singapore Life acquires Zurich Life Sg and S$6b of coverage
4 US company plans funds that double bitcoin price moves
5 Local banks to gain in 2018 from rising rates, loans growth
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6wwha3ag2jm192it5n19.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore tech firms to pilot new innovations in India following bilateral MOU

Jan 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore firms must uphold integrity: Indranee

Jan 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: DBS raises Keppel target price by S$2.20 to S$9.80

Jan 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: CapitaLand's mall divestment in China gets thumbs up from DBS, RHB, CIMB

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening